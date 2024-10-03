Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Efforts Ongoing After Hurricane Helene in Buncombe County, NC

    Recovery Efforts Ongoing After Hurricane Helene in Buncombe County, NC

    BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2024) - Recovery efforts are ongoing following Hurricane Helene's devastation in Buncombe County, North Carolina. In the Garren Creek community of Fairview, homes, vehicles and debris are piled together due to intense flooding from the hurricane. The floodwaters caused road collapses and landslides in many areas, pushing buildings and other structures down the mountainsides.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024
    Location: BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
