    130th Fire and Emergency Services Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) 2024

    130th Fire and Emergency Services Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) 2024

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services prepare to enter a simulated lodge fire during the major accident response exercise (MARE) on October 05, 2024 at Charleston, W.Va. Team Charlie West trains alongside its strategic partners at West Virginia International Yeager Airport during the MARE, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports every three years to perform this training to operate commercial aircraft. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams).

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8680984
    VIRIN: 241005-F-OM884-9339
    Resolution: 4543x3023
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 130th Fire and Emergency Services Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) 2024, by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARE
    Fire and Emergency Services

