130th Fire and Emergency Services Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) 2024

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services prepare to complete a fire fighting exercise, extinguishing simulated aircraft fuel fire, during the major accident response exercise (MARE) on October 05, 2024 at Charleston, W.Va. Team Charlie West trains alongside its strategic partners at West Virginia International Yeager Airport during the MARE, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports every three years to perform this training to operate commercial aircraft. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams).