Charlie West and Yeager Airport Exercise Together for Passenger Safety

In a joint effort to enhance emergency response capabilities, the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard and West Virginia International Yeager Airport conducted a major accident response exercise (MARE). The collaborative training provided both agencies with a venue to complete the required annual training and the airport's three-year requirement for the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct such an exercise every three years.



"The exercise was a great opportunity for several organizations across the Wing to complete annual training requirements alongside our strategic partners at West Virginia International Yeager Airport " said Chief Master Sgt. Eric Condon, 130th Inspector General Superintendent. "The exercise allowed us to train and validate five wing level annual training requirements and numerous job specialty specific requirements for the fourteen sections that participated from the Wing.”



Team Charlie West showcased their expertise in rapid deployment and establishing command centers, while the 130th Fire and Emergency Services demonstrated their proficiency in aircraft firefighting, patient care and triage. The 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron used the scenario to test its ability to treat and transport a high volume of patients with severe, and potentially fatal, injuries. The scenario, itself, simulated two aircraft colliding, resulting in multiple injuries and casualties; challenging participants to manage a volatile and tenuous scene while providing timely and effective medical care.



“This exercise is big deal in terms of readiness ” said Staff Sgt. Calvin Slawson with the 130th Fire and Emergency Services. “It gets us familiar with the the environment, with the chaos of things allows us to practice our communication and focus us to take roles in the response effort that we may be uncomfortable and provides us experience.”



The strategic partnership between the 130th and Yeager Airport is of paramount importance in ensuring the safety and security of the traveling public. By collaborating closely, these entities demonstrated there ability to pool their resources, expertise, and capabilities to effectively respond to emergencies and crises. The combined efforts of the Guard and the airport authorities demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and readiness, ultimately benefiting the community and all those who utilize the airport's services.



“The full-scale triennial exercise is a vital part of ensuring our airport and its partners are fully prepared to handle an emergency with efficiency and precision,” said Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for the collaboration of our local emergency response teams, airport tenants, and volunteers, whose commitment and participation make this crucial training possible. Their efforts help us maintain the highest standards of safety and readiness.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:41 Story ID: 482758 Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie West and Yeager Airport Exercise Together for Passenger Safety, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.