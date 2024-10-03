Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 17th Sustainment Brigade stand in formation during the 17th SB's deployment ceremony at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 21, 2024. The 17th SBare set to deploy to U.S. Army’s Central Command Area of Responsibility for the next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subject)