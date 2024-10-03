Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade salute the United States flag at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 21, 2024. The 17th SB are set to deploy to U.S. Army’s Central Command Area of Responsibility for the next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subject)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8680866
    VIRIN: 240921-Z-KL044-1117
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers
    Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers
    Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers
    Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    Deployment
    Nevada National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download