Mobilization ceremony marks start of year-long deployment for Nevada Army Guard Soldiers

The 17th Sustainment Brigade holds their deployment ceremony at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 21, 2024. The 17th SB are set to deploy to U.S. Army’s Central Command Area of Responsibility for the next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subject)
|09.21.2024
|10.06.2024 14:11
|8680867
|240921-Z-KL044-1139
|1620x1080
|1.87 MB
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|5
|0
