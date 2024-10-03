U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command, fire an M2A1 Machine gun for the night qualification portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8680732
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-MH031-1174
|Resolution:
|7650x5464
|Size:
|36.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.