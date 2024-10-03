Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Keegan 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command, fire an M2A1 Machine gun for the night qualification portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8680732
    VIRIN: 241005-A-MH031-1174
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 36.1 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M2
    mark 19
    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

