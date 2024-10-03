Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command, fire an M2A1 Machine gun for the night qualification portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)