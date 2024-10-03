Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command, fire an M2A1 Machine gun for the night qualification portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)