Best Squad Competition 2024: Machine Gun Granade Launcher Qualification

U.S. Army medical personnel assigned to the Tripler Army Medical Center and representing the U.S. Army Medical Command, fire an M2A1 Machine gun for the night qualification portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The BSC measures the abilities of squads to perform physical and mental challenges as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)
|10.05.2024
|10.06.2024 12:34
|8680730
|241005-A-MH031-1321
|7324x5231
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|3
|0
