    Coast Guard medevacs 2 ailing men from cruise ship 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard medevacs 2 ailing men from cruise ship 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Chase, Petty Officer 2nd Class Maegan Miller, Lt. Jacquelyn Kubicko, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Bray, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, pose for a photo after conducting the medevac of an ailing man and transporting him to Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. Aircrews from Air Station Barbers Point consecutively medevaced two men experiencing health problems aboard the Crown Princess. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 22:12
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Medevac
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

