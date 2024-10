Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Maegan Miller, a flight mechanic with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, helps a patient disembark the helicopter at Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Coast Guard conducted two consecutive medevacs of ailing men from a cruise ship approximately 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)