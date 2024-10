Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Jacquelyn Kubicko, a pilot aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, prepares to medevac an ailing man from the Crown Princess offshore Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. Aircrews from Air Station Barbers Point consecutively medevaced two men experiencing health problems aboard the cruise ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)