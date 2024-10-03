Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120th HHC COC [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    120th HHC COC

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaiquan Colston 

    First Army Division West

    The command team from the Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 120th Infantry Brigade conduct the passing of the colors with the Brigade commander, (right), Col. Charles D. Ausman on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024 at Fort Cavasos, Texas. The passing of the colors represents a symbolic transfer of leadership and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Colston, Jaiquan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:39
    Photo ID: 8678403
    VIRIN: 241002-A-IY818-1004
    Resolution: 4414x2947
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th HHC COC [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jaiquan Colston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    120th HHC COC
    120TH HHC COC
    120th HHC COC
    120th HHC COC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army Division West 120th Fort Cavasos US Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download