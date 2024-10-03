120th HHC COC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The command team from the Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 120th Infantry Brigade conduct the passing of the colors with the Brigade commander, (right), Col. Charles D. Ausman on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024 at Fort Cavasos, Texas. The passing of the colors represents a symbolic transfer of leadership and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Colston, Jaiquan)