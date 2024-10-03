120th HHC COC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Steven Vinton, (middle), and Sgt 1st Class. Luis Cassells (right) both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West awaits the start of HHC change of command ceremony on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024 at Fort Cavasos, Texas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Colston, Jaiquan)