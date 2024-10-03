Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120TH HHC COC [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    120TH HHC COC

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaiquan Colston 

    First Army Division West

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Steven Vinton, (middle), and Sgt 1st Class. Luis Cassells (right) both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West awaits the start of HHC change of command ceremony on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024 at Fort Cavasos, Texas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Colston, Jaiquan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:39
    Photo ID: 8678392
    VIRIN: 241002-A-IY818-1002
    Resolution: 4924x3287
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120TH HHC COC [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jaiquan Colston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    120th HHC COC
    120TH HHC COC
    120th HHC COC
    120th HHC COC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army Division West 120th Fort Cavasos US Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download