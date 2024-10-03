120th HHC COC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Charles D. Ausman, commander of 120th Infantry Brigade, gives a speech during the change of command ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024 at Fort Cavasos, Texas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Colston, Jaiquan)