ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2024), Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class William Lang, a native of Jefferson City, Tennessee, secures the fairlead plug after deploying the multi-functional towed array (MFTA) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Oct. 1. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8677762
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-HF194-1244
|Resolution:
|3769x2513
|Size:
|943.21 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.