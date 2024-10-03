USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2024), Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Treyvon Poehler, a native of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, helps deploy the multi-functional towed array (MFTA) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Oct. 1. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)