    USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2024), Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Treyvon Poehler, a native of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, helps deploy the multi-functional towed array (MFTA) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Oct. 1. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 06:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    U.S. Navy
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
    HST CSG

