ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2024) The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8) steams ahead of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) before a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 1. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8677759
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-HF194-1042
|Resolution:
|2785x4178
|Size:
|780.43 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.