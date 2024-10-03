USS Gettysburg Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 1, 2024) The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8) steams ahead of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) before a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 1. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)