    NMCB-3 Port Damage Repair Training [Image 12 of 15]

    NMCB-3 Port Damage Repair Training

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, use a 50-ton crane equipped with a vibratory hammer to install timber piles as part of their port damage repair training. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8676988
    VIRIN: 241001-N-VH871-1180
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

