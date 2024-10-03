NMCB-3 Port Damage Repair Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 use a 50-ton crane equipped with a vibratory hammer to install timber piles as part of their port damage repair training. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)