NMCB-3 Port Damage Repair Training

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 use a 50-ton crane equipped with a vibratory hammer to install timber piles as part of their port damage repair training. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
