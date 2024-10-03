Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon, 305th Operations Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Manager chief, provides remarks during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024. The 305th OSS HARM is responsible for in- and out-processing aircrew members and maintaining records such as flight physicals, flying hours, training requirements, aeronautical orders and special pay data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)