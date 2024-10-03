U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon, 305th Operations Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Manager chief, provides remarks during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024. The 305th OSS HARM is responsible for in- and out-processing aircrew members and maintaining records such as flight physicals, flying hours, training requirements, aeronautical orders and special pay data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8676107
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-PE967-1102
|Resolution:
|2259x2258
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Susan Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.