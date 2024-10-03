Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry McGee, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Policy and Strategy Directorate director of staff, and Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon, 305th Operations Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Manager chief, stand at attention during Dixon’s promotion ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024. The 305th OSS HARM is responsible for in- and out-processing aircrew members and maintaining records such as flight physicals, flying hours, training requirements, aeronautical orders and special pay data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)