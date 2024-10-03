Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon Promotion Ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Susan Moriarty 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barry McGee, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Policy and Strategy Directorate director of staff, provides remarks during the promotion ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. John Dixon, 305th Operations Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Manager chief, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024. The 305th OSS HARM is responsible for in- and out-processing aircrew members and maintaining records such as flight physicals, flying hours, training requirements, aeronautical orders and special pay data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)

