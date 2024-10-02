West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 Pre-Final Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from USACE, Lemoine-Frazier and our non-federal sponsors at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the Pontchartrain Levee District (PLD) attended a pre-final inspection at WSLP contract 110. At the inspection final punch list items were defined by USACE, CPRA, PLD and the contractor that will move the contract towards completion. Estimated completion of WSLP contract 110 is scheduled for November 2024.