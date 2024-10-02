Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 Pre-Final Inspection [Image 2 of 2]

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 Pre-Final Inspection

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Representatives from USACE, Lemoine-Frazier and our non-federal sponsors at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the Pontchartrain Levee District (PLD) attended a pre-final inspection at WSLP contract 110. At the inspection final punch list items were defined by USACE, CPRA, PLD and the contractor that will move the contract towards completion. Estimated completion of WSLP contract 110 is scheduled for November 2024.

