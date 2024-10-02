Master Sgt. Harbeson speaks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. William Harbeson III smiles while giving remarks during an assumption of command and responsibility ceremony Sept. 30 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command officially welcomed its new Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment leadership team, comprised of Harbeson and Capt. Shirly Rivera, the incoming HHD commander.