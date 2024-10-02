Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Harbeson speaks [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Sgt. Harbeson speaks

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Master Sgt. William Harbeson III smiles while giving remarks during an assumption of command and responsibility ceremony Sept. 30 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command officially welcomed its new Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment leadership team, comprised of Harbeson and Capt. Shirly Rivera, the incoming HHD commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:11
    Photo ID: 8675464
    VIRIN: 240930-A-BL065-1015
    Resolution: 2250x1591
    Size: 763.5 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Harbeson speaks [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Passing the giuidon
    Capt. Rivera speaks
    Master Sgt. Harbeson speaks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMLC welcomes new HHD leaders at assumption of command, responsibility ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    assumption of command
    detachment
    HHD
    assumption of responsibility
    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download