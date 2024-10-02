Passing the giuidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Shirly Rivera, incoming commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, passes the unit guidon to her new detachment sergeant, Master Sgt. William Harbeson III, during an assumption of command and responsibility ceremony Sept. 30 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured is AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde, who presided over the ceremony.