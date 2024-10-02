AMLC welcomes new HHD leaders at assumption of command, responsibility ceremony

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Master Sgt. William Harbeson III smiles while giving remarks during an assumption of...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Master Sgt. William Harbeson III smiles while giving remarks during an assumption of command and responsibility ceremony Sept. 30 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command officially welcomed its new Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment leadership team, comprised of Harbeson and Capt. Shirly Rivera, the incoming HHD commander. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command hosted an assumption of command and responsibility ceremony Sept. 30, officially welcoming the command’s new detachment leadership team.



AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde presided over the ceremony as Capt. Shirly Rivera assumed command of the AMLC Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, or HHD, alongside incoming detachment sergeant, Master Sgt. William Harbeson III.



“As your senior commander, my promise to you is to give you clear direction, meaningful mentorship and candid feedback, both good and bad,” Welde said. “And most importantly, I pledge to give you trust and respect so you have the room to maneuver and drive positive change within our organization.”



For Army units, HHDs are a crucial command support element, overseeing training programs, personnel and administrative tasks, and other support functions. They also are responsible for the overall health and welfare of the unit’s Soldiers and their families.



“In short, they take care of everyone -- from the most senior officer to the most junior Soldier,” Welde said.



Rivera is the third detachment commander for AMLC headquarters since the unit’s creation in 2021. The detachment commander serves simultaneously as the executive officer, or XO, responsible for the administrative management of day-to-day activities and providing direct support to the commander and command staff.



Originally from El Salvador before immigrating to the U.S. at the age of 12, Rivera first enlisted in 2006 as a supply specialist (92Y).



Through the Army’s Green to Gold program, she joined the officer ranks in 2015, commissioning into the Medical Service Corps after earning her bachelor’s degree from Campbell University in North Carolina. Rivera also holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus on supply chain management from the University of Maryland, Smith School of Business.



Rivera joins the AMLC team having most recently served with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, where she completed the Program Management Acquisition Internship Program.



Welde described Rivera as organized, brave and committed, as evidenced by her previous roles and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



“And perhaps your most challenging assignment -- that as a new mother -- tells me you are patient and perseverant,” he said. “We are fortunate to have you on the AMLC team.”



Rivera said she’s honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead the AMLC headquarters staff.



“I am ready to tackle the challenges with the same passion and dedication that brought me here,” she said, “but today isn’t just about me.”



Serving in a dual-hatted role as HHD commander and XO, Rivera emphasized that her ability to be fully effective in both positions relies heavily on having a dedicated NCO by her side.



“Master Sgt. Harbeson, I’m truly fortunate to have you as my right hand in this endeavor,” she said. “Though we’ve only worked together for about a month, that time has been more than enough to recognize your commitment and your leadership.”



Harbeson has been a familiar face around Fort Detrick’s Building 693, serving with the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency and AMLC over the past three years.



“You must be a glutton for punishment,” Welde joked. “But seriously, thank you for stepping up to serve in this capacity, which you know firsthand just how challenging it can be. … You have always been willing to serve whenever and wherever the Army has called you.”



Harbeson, who was born in South Carolina and grew up in Georgia, enlisted in 2007 as a biomedical equipment specialist (68A). His assignments over the years have included tours in

Germany and Korea, along with a deployment to Afghanistan.



Harbeson said the number three came to mind often when considering his speech. He’s been a part of three organizations in three years. This is the third combination of HHD leaders. And he is a “third” himself.



“With that being said, I want to leave you all with three things,” he said. “Number one, our next step is our first. Our last actions cannot be changed; however, our next actions change everything.”



He also challenged those in attendance to help the new HHD command team to continue improving AMLC’s workplace culture and closed with a quote by Maya Angelou.



“Do the best you can until you know better, and when you know better, do better,” he said, quoting the late poet and civil rights activist. “This serves as a reminder to accept accountability for your actions, learn from your mistakes.



“And it allows us to make better decisions for the future.”