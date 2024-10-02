RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department after signing a fire safety proclamation at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. The 100th CES Fire Department hosted the proclamation signing to kick off NationalFire Prevention Week, aimed at increasing both U.S. and host nation members’ awareness and education about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)