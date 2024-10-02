Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department after signing a fire safety proclamation at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. The 100th CES Fire Department hosted the proclamation signing to kick off NationalFire Prevention Week, aimed at increasing both U.S. and host nation members’ awareness and education about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 04:20
    Photo ID: 8675265
    VIRIN: 240930-F-KM921-1124
    Resolution: 5150x3427
    Size: 994.72 KB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing
    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing
    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing
    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #100thCES #FirePreventionWeek2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download