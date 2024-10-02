U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Salas, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron installation fire chief, signs a fire safety proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. The proclamation signing kicked off National Fire Prevention Week, which aims to spread awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 04:20
|Photo ID:
|8675264
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-KM921-1112
|Resolution:
|4825x3446
|Size:
|387.87 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.