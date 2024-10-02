RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Salas, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron installation fire chief, signs a fire safety proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. The proclamation signing kicked off National Fire Prevention Week, which aims to spread awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)