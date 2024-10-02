RAF Mildenhall Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention Week Proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, signs a fire safety proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 30, 2024. The proclamation signing kicked offNational Fire Prevention Week, which aims to spread awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)