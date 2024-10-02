September runoff below average; October public meetings

The fall public meetings from th Missouri River Water Management office will be held October 28-31 in the following locations: Fort Peck, Montana; Bismarck, North Dakota; Fort Pierre, South Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; St. Louis, Missouri; Smithville, Missouri; and Nebraska City, Nebraska. Specific dates times and locations are on the Missouri River Water Management website at www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/.
