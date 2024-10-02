September runoff below average; October public meetings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On September 30 Change in September On September 30 % of 1967-2023 Average Change in September Fort Peck 2227.0 -0.5 13,366 93 -108 Garrison 1838.7 -1.4 18,104 102 -456 Oahe 1601.4 -3.0 16,864 95 -807 Big Bend 1420.9 +0.2 1,681 99 +14 Fort Randall 1351.3 -3.9 3,102 93 -319 Gavins Point 1207.7 +1.2 367 94 +28 Total 53,484 97 -1,648 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR AUGUST Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 6.9 412 55 Garrison 18.2 1,085 169 Oahe 30.2 1,798 264 Big Bend 29.7 1,767 96 Fort Randall 33.6 1,998 207 Gavins Point 33.5 1,992 87 Total 878