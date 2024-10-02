Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Sets Up Multi-Agency Resource Center in Suwannee, Florida [Image 15 of 16]

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Sets Up Multi-Agency Resource Center in Suwannee, Florida

    SUWANNEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Brittany Stark 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Suwannee, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2024) - The FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team sets up space for a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Suwannee, Florida, following Hurricane Helene. The center will accommodate state and local agencies to provide survivors with a one-stop-shop for disaster assistance.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8675087
    VIRIN: 241002-D-MK680-1001
    Location: SUWANNEE, FLORIDA, US
