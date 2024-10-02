FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Evaluates Space for a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Suwannee, Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Suwannee, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2024) - The FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team evaluates space for a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Suwannee, Florida, following Hurricane Helene. The center will accommodate state and local agencies to provide survivors with a one-stop-shop for disaster assistance.