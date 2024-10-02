Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Helps Survivors Who Lost Their Home After Hurricane Helene in Suwannee, Florida [Image 11 of 16]

    FEMA Helps Survivors Who Lost Their Home After Hurricane Helene in Suwannee, Florida

    SUWANNEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Suwannee, Fla. (Oct. 2, 2024) - The FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team provides disaster assistance to survivors who lost their homes in Suwannee, Florida, following the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 22:13
    Photo ID: 8675070
    VIRIN: 241002-D-MK680-1005
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: SUWANNEE, FLORIDA, US
