AAFES Truck arrives

AFFES brought in a mobile store for Soldiers and families on Fort Eisenhower who are healing from the effects of Hurricane Helene. The local municipalities, community partners, and Army came together to support each other and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Fort Eisenhower sustained significant damage, loss of power, and loss of water service. (U.S. Army Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs)
