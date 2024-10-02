Tree Removal Lining up to do the Heavy Lifting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cranes line up to lift the heavy trees knocked over during Hurricane Helene. The local municipalities, community partners, and Army came together to support each other and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Fort Eisenhower sustained significant damage, loss of power, and loss of water service. (U.S. Army Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs)