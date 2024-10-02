Feeding the Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MREs and water are distributed to Soldiers on Fort Eisenhower, keeping them fed during the storm.

The local municipalities, community partners, and Army came together to support each other and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Fort Eisenhower sustained significant damage, loss of power, and loss of water service. (U.S. Army Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs)