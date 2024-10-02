Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the Soldiers

    Feeding the Soldiers

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class DAVID LOGSDON 

    Public Affairs Office

    MREs and water are distributed to Soldiers on Fort Eisenhower, keeping them fed during the storm.
    The local municipalities, community partners, and Army came together to support each other and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Fort Eisenhower sustained significant damage, loss of power, and loss of water service. (U.S. Army Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    TRADOC
    Army
    Hurricane Recovery
    AMC/IMCOM
    fort eisenhower
    HurricaneHelene24

