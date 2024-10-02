Air National Guard Vehicle Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Ford F-350, more affectionately known as a "six pack," at the 163d Vehicle Maintenance Squadron, 163d Attack Wing on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 9, 2024. Vehicle management specialists ensure mission-critical vehicles are operational and ready to support air and ground operations, playing a vital role in maintaining the Wing’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan).