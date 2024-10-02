Air National Guard Vehicle Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Paul Duquette, left, assists Senior Amn. Bret Miller, assigned to the 163d Vehicle Maintenance Squadron at the 163d Attack Wing, perform maintenance on the air conditioning unit of a Ford F-350, more affectionately known as a "six pack," at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 9, 2024. Vehicle management specialists like Miller ensure mission-critical vehicles are operational and ready to support air and ground operations, playing a vital role in maintaining the Wing’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan).