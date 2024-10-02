Air National Guard Vehicle Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An assortment of vehicle repair equipment at the 163d Vehicle Maintenance Squadron at the 163d Attack Wing on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 9, 2024. Vehicle management specialists like Miller ensure mission-critical vehicles are operational and ready to support air and ground operations, playing a vital role in maintaining the Wing’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan).