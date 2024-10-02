In what represents an indicator of the synergy between the installation and the 1st Mission Support Command, dozens of Soldiers from the 215th Military Police Detachment, honed their skills and knowledge while providing professional military police services and assisting the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) from May to Sept. 2024.
Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan
