Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    09.27.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    In what represents an indicator of the synergy between the installation and the 1st Mission Support Command, dozens of Soldiers from the 215th Military Police Detachment, honed their skills and knowledge while providing professional military police services and assisting the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) from May to Sept. 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8674728
    VIRIN: 240927-A-cc868-1001
    Resolution: 2717x1528
    Size: 739.83 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan [Image 2 of 2], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan
    Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download