Military Police Soldiers make the difference at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- In what represents an indicator of the synergy between the installation and the 1st Mission Support Command, dozens of Soldiers from the 215th Military Police Detachment, honed their skills and knowledge while providing professional military police services and assisting the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) from May to Sept. 2024.



Thanks to the time spent performing duty at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, the Soldiers significantly enhanced their readiness by engaging in patrols, person and vehicle search operations, access control management, and other related critical tasks.



Spc. Calix F. Rivera Quiles, reflected about how performing duty at Fort Buchanan has improved his skill set.



"It was a tremendous experience because I'm going to a deployment soon. Being on active-duty orders at Fort Buchanan is a good start for me to get the necessary real-time practice and experience, conducting patrols, vehicle searches, and one hundred percent identification checks,” said Rivera Quiles, desk operation specialist.



The mission the military police Soldiers have performed at Fort Buchanan not only reflects the installation’s mission to enhance the troops readiness in the region, but has also benefited the community, by keeping the Vega gate open Monday to Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00pm, which facilitated access to the installation.



In addition, the role that Soldiers from the 215th Military Police detachment played at Fort Buchanan is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our military community.



"Approximately 6,000 people come through the Fort Buchanan gates daily. The Soldiers from the 215th Military Police Detachment helped us maintaining a great security environment for our Fort Buchanan community," said Tomas Acosta, Fort Buchanan DES director, who is looking forward to continuing coordinating similar missions in the near future.



The Military Police Corps is one of the youngest branches of the United States Army. It was officially established on 26 September 1941, although it has an irregular history dating back to 1776.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.