    Connection Matters for Readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    Connection Matters for Readiness

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg SFB personnel tested the C2IMERA system during an emergency management exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024. Organizational systems provide an integrated composite picture of wing/unit resources used for planning, force employment, emergency management, monitoring, and reporting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8674727
    VIRIN: 240923-X-GJ070-1016
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    Guardians
    readiness
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

