Connection Matters for Readiness

Vandenberg SFB personnel tested the C2IMERA system during an emergency management exercise at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024. Organizational systems provide an integrated composite picture of wing/unit resources used for planning, force employment, emergency management, monitoring, and reporting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)