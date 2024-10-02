Connection Matters for Readiness

Effective communication is crucial during both real-world operations and exercises to ensure safety and security. Recently, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen tested the Command, Control, Incident, Management, Emergency, Response Application (C2IMERA) system during an installation emergency management exercise to validate system capabilities used synchronize emergency response, support, communications across the installation.



The C2IMERA system supports disaster and emergency response efforts by streamlining communication and coordination during incident response or contingencies. Additionally, the system is designed for rapid deployment to disaster or emergency areas, providing a centralized location for managing response efforts.



“Information is updated in real time and helps members communicate quickly and efficiently,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management operations.

“Preparedness is the key to unlocking the full potential of emergency response and hazard mitigation. By tailoring innovative tools to meet the unique needs of our installation, we can ensure a safer and more secure future for all.”



Base-wide exercises are a critical aspect of national security within military operations. They ensure that personnel are well-trained, equipment remains ready, and comprehensive plans are in place to respond to a variety of emergency scenarios.



“There are organizational systems, which are used when a situation poses a threat to a military installation, that help face the challenges of controlling the flow of information and dissemination of directives by the host installation leadership team,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Wittman, 30 Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander. “This system streamlines that process and tracks response efforts and reports information for all incidents to relevant parties.”



The new system enhances exercises by presenting realistic scenarios and integrating external mission partners. This approach fosters enduring readiness and effective training for potential emergencies.



“It is critical to provide commanders with a real-time view of the situation and the ability to quickly and efficiently communicate changes to an original order,” said Senior Airman Delaney Thompson, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management journeyman. “This can help to ensure that military members are aware of the current situation and can respond appropriately, which can help to protect military installations and surrounding areas.”

