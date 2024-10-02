Fox Company Table One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Michael Quicano, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and a native of Queens Village, N.Y., conducts his Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)